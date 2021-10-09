Urgent message sent for search of 3-year old Christopher

PLANTERSVILLE - Rene Ramirez, of the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) emailed an urgent message seeking volunteers for the continued search of missing 3-year old Christopher Ramirez in Plantersville.

Here is the official email

Urgent: not an exercise, CERT Call out

There is an urgent need for volunteers to assist the Incident Command Post with volunteer management and command post admin.

You must have your CERT ID and PPE as well as have what you need. Water Snacks e.t.c… until situated.

All CERT Volunteers are to meet at the Double D ranch wedding venue on 1774 - north of Foxfire. Inform the Law Enforcement Officer that you are there as a Community Emergency Response Team volunteer at the request of the Grimes County Emergency Manager.

All Volunteers are to report to David Lilly the EMC for their assignment.

Volunteers are needed at 6:15AM, but if you are not available at that time. Please contact David Lilly and inform him of what times you can assist.

David Lilly phone number: 979-204-4592

—————————————————————

Missing since Wednesday, Oct. 6

Christopher Ramirez was last seen by a neighbor between 1:30 - 2 p.m. following his dog down the road near his home at the 10000 block of Deer Park Lane in Plantersville.

The home is part of the Foxfire subdivision between Plantersville and Todd Mission off of Farm-to-Market Road 1774.

The mother said she tried to find Christopher calling long out his name but couldn’t locate him so she called law enforcement.

The extensive search has been ongoing since with door-to-door searches of homes, vehicles and structures; the search area is approximately 1.5-square miles and is slowly being extended. Ground searches have included search dogs, horses, ATV’s and multiple skilled search organizations.

Air searches include helicopters and drones. Bodies of water have also been searched by sonar and dive crews. Two ponds had water completely pumped, thankfully with no sign of Christopher in them.

Many organizations have assisted Grimes County Sheriff’s Office including the FBI and Department of Homeland Security.

Christopher is a Hispanic male, approximately 3-foot tall weighing 40-45 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Christopher was last seen wearing a bright green shirt, shorts (unknown color) and red Mickey Mouse shoes.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts are urged to contact GCSO, 936-873-2151 or call 9-1-1.