Utilities, staffing hot budget topics

The Navasota City Council met in Regular Session, Monday, Aug. 14, and with a unanimous record vote authorized the City Manager and Human Resources Director to post nine new job openings with hiring contingent upon approval of the 2023-24 budget.

In another record vote, council approved the proposed tax rate of $0.5221 per $100 valuation. Also known as the Voter-Approval Tax Rate, it is the maximum council can approve without triggering an election.

A balanced budget?

Before voting, City Manager Jason Weeks presented a detailed slideshow of revenue ($31,238,214) and expenses ($38,747,397) for the General, Water, Natural Gas, Wastewater, Economic Development, Capital Projects, Hotel/Motel Tax, Debt Service, Other Operating and Internal Transfers funds.

Addressing the public’s idea of a balanced budget, Weeks said, “There is a misnomer of what a balanced budget is. A balanced budget is the beginning fund balance, plus your revenues, minus you expenses and factor any adjustments for depreciation or nontax items. That gives you your ending fund balance.”

According to Weeks, all funds are required to have a 25% fund balance, about 90 days of working capital.

He continued, “A balanced budget would mean you have to meet those requirements and we do.”

Staffing needs

Responding to staff burnout from increased workloads, the budgeted positions are Street Maintenance Laborer, Navasota Police Department Patrol Officer, NPD School Resource Officer (state mandated), two Firefighters, Assistant City Manager, Building Official/ Plans Examiner, Marketing and Multi-Media Specialist and a Water/Wastewater Operator II.

A cost of living adjustment of $1 per hour is budgeted for employees in Grade 7 and below and includes police, fire, dispatch and utility employees in special pay plans. Other perks include certification stipends and tuition reimbursement.

Following Weeks’ presentation, department heads took the podium to explain their expenditures, staffing levels and supplemental requests.

Chief Mike Mize presented council a letter from Grimes County District Attorney Andria Bender which supports his creation of a Narcotics Investigator position to address the increased involvement of drugs in other crimes.

Utility increases

Garbage services will increase $1.69 resulting from Republic Services’ 7.7% pass-through charge based on the Consumer Price Index.

A recent utility study is prompting the new two-tier system for water utility users. It’s estimated those using 15,000-plus gallons will see a 10% increase. In addition, water rates will increase 17%, natural gas 22% and wastewater 38%.

Capital projects On the list of capital projects is the purchase of land from the Navasota Theatre Alliance and Union Pacific for parking, an additional ramp for the north end of the airport, two police dispatch consoles, upgrading the audio visual system in council chambers along with Hillside Park, Patout Park and swimming pool enhancements.

The Mance Lipscomb/Cedar Creek Park expansion phase 1 includes the issuance of Certificates of Obligation bond debt in the amount of $5 million. According to Weeks, the annual debt service payment of $450,000 would warrant a tax increase on the Interest and Sinking portion of the 2025 tax rate for a total projected rate of $0.5875 per $100 valuation.

On a positive note, the City expects to receive $14,036 in property tax from the newly created Tax Increment Investment Zone No. 1.

Tax rate details, public hearings set

According to Chief Financial Officer Maribel Frank, the proposed tax rate of $0.5221 is a reduction of $0.0339, or 6.1% from the current tax rate of $0.5560.

This budget, if adopted as is, will raise $268,455 more in property tax revenue than last year’s budget and is an 8.08% increase from last year. Of that figure, $185,871 is credited to new property added to the tax roll.

According to the Grimes Central Appraisal District 2023 Assessment Roll Grand Totals Aug. 1, the taxable value of properties in Navasota is $687,555,617 and excludes approximately $1.3 million under protest.

Council will revisit the budget in a workshopAug. 28 at 4:30 p.m. before the 6 p.m. Regular Meeting.

Citizens can address the budget and tax rate at two public hearings, Sept. 11 and Sept. 25, both at 6 p.m. in city council chambers.

View council meetings at www.navasotatx.gov/government/ city_council/agendas___ minutes.php.

View the budget presentation at https://www.navasotatx.gov/ alert_detail.php.

Staff report:

•Public Works Director Jennifer Reyna gave updates on the Airport Utility Extension Project, Annual Street Maintenance Project and the ongoing Streets and Utilities CIP.

•Council members reported on recent board and commission meetings: Bernie Gessner, Aug. 10 Planning & Zoning Commission and Pattie Pederson,Aug. 10 AirportAdvisory Board.

Other council action:

•Approved Consent Agenda items which included (1) July minutes; (2) July Municipal Court Report; (3) second reading of Ordinance No. 1026-23 authorizing RPSC for employees who are members of TMRS; (4) second reading of Ordinance No. 102723 authorizing proposed fuel reconciliation settlement of Entergy Texas, Inc.; (5) second reading of Ordinance No. 1028-23 creating the Navasota Music Friendly Committee.

Public comments: Deborah Richardson asked council to consider those living on fixed incomes as they move forward with the budget that due to rising costs, perhaps not all desired projects are necessary and will cost more than residents can afford. County resident Johnny McNally commented on what a great swimming pool and staff Navasota has.