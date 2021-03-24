Vaccinations for everyone

All adults will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Texas beginning Monday, March 29, according to a release from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), although DSHS has directed providers to prioritize people 80 years or older. Grimes County Emergency Management

Grimes County Emergency Management Coordinator David Lilly said about 10% of Grimes County residents have been vaccinated so far. According to a report he received from DSHS, as of Tuesday, March 23, over 5,200 residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and over 2,300 are fully vaccinated.

Lilly said, “The Washington County Hub, located at the Washington County Fairgrounds has been instrumental in providing vaccines for Grimes County residents and is currently allowing all adults to be vaccinated.” Anyone wanting to register for a vaccine is encouraged to register online. The Washington County Hub also allows walkups, but registration is still required upon arrival. For more information about the Washington County Hub visit https://wacounty.saferestart.net/.

Other locations providing vaccinations in Grimes County are Brookshire Brothers and Walmart, both located in Navasota.

“We are closing in on 10 million doses administered in Texas, and we want to keep up the momentum as the vaccine supply increases,” said Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services and the chair of the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel. “As eligibility opens up, we are asking providers to continue to prioritize people who are the most at risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death, such as older adults.”

“The Texas Department of State Health Services expects vaccine supplies to increase next week, and providers in multiple parts of the state have made great strides in vaccinating people in the current priority groups,” DSHS said in a release. “The state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel recommended opening vaccination to everyone who falls under the current Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorizations to protect as many Texans as possible.”

Next week, DSHS will launch a website to allow people to register for a shot through some public health providers. They will also launch a toll-free number to provide assistance making an appointment with a participating provider or locating another provider that has a vaccine available.

As of March 23, Texas has administered more than 9.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. More than six million people have received at least one dose and more than three million have been fully vaccinated.