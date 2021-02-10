VANIKIN LEGGETT Making an impact

Navasota ISD’s Brule Elementary School Principal Vanikin Leggett has known since an early age that she wanted to have a career in education. Her memories of wanting to be a teacher date back to kindergarten when she was just beginning her own education.

“Ever since I can remember I have wanted to be a teacher and I never changed my mind,” explained Leggett. “I can even remember back to kindergarten that this is something I have always wanted to do.”

Leggett, formerly Sanders, is a proud Navasota High School alumna class of 2007. After high school she attended Texas A&M University for four years and returned to NISD as an educator. She is currently in her 10th year at NISD having taught at John C. Webb Elementary for four years and Brule Elementary for a year before becoming an assistant principal at Brule.

Perseverance through struggles

Leggett is one of five girls and has been raised in a home of equality and love. Her dad is a longtime pastor and her mom has been a paraprofessional with NISD for approximately 35 years. Growing up in Navasota, Leggett said she didn’t experience the prejudice that a lot of African-Americans may have experienced in life.

Although she can’t attribute a particular instance to prejudice, Leggett said there was a time that the suggestions of a counselor just didn’t sit right with her. In the top 10% of her class and ranked number 15 among her peers, Leggett aspired to attend Texas A&M University (TAMU).

She remembers having a conversation with a former high school counselor, however she doesn’t recall the counselors name. She told him she wanted to attend TAMU. “He kind of swayed away from me and brought up going to Blinn. I remember going home to my parents and telling them – I’m in the top of my class. I’m not understanding why he wants me to go to Blinn,” stated Leggett.

Leggett applied and was accepted to TAMU. In her first year Leggett said she struggled. “I don’t know if it happens to anyone else, or I just wasn’t prepared for college in general, but I struggled. Especially in my first semester,” explained Leggett. Being from a small-town Leggett said she was always used to having someone there to support her and keep her on track.

Although she struggled, there were two things she held onto that helped her push through. “I didn’t want to prove that counselor right and I didn’t want to embarrass my dad. To this day I think about if that counselor was here he would see not only did I graduate from A&M, but I became a teacher, an assistant principal, and became a principal.”

Impacting her hometown

After graduating from TAMU in 2011, Leggett returned to teach at NISD. “I wanted to be in Navasota because I wanted to make an impact on my community.”

“I was fortunate enough to grow up here and have some amazing teachers.” Some of those teachers that influenced her are still in the district including Mrs. Brack, Mrs. Pool, Mrs. Ramsey and Coach Lee.

When the opportunity arose for Leggett to teach at Brule, she jumped at the opportunity because she wanted to teach students from the same neighborhoods where she was raised. “The biggest thing for me is I wanted to make a huge impact in children here. I really wanted to make sure children in our community were able to see someone that looked like them and someone that was doing something positive and trying to impact lives.”

Not only has Leggett been able to impact the lives of students but her life has been impacted in return. In her fourth year of teaching she accepted the challenge to teach a troubled student that happened to be a cousin of hers. When he was entering third grade Leggett told her aunt not to worry she would teach him, and he would be fine. “He gave me a run for my money all the time.” Leggett taught him again in fourth grade. “Every year he got better.”

The student, who is now in high school has been praised by coaches and principals. “I overheard one of the assistant principals talk about how good of a role model and how excellent he was doing in junior high. He didn’t have the best life growing up and I knew that, so just that they do change is so amazing.”

Another student, which caused teachers a bit of trouble, learned to trust Leggett as an assistant principal. “He didn’t trust many people but if I went to go get him, he would stop whatever he was doing – good or bad – and he would come to me.” One day she talked with him about reading. “I asked what the last book was that he read,” and the fourth grader replied that he doesn’t read books. “I told him he needs to read books because they are good for him.”

“I asked him if there was a book he would like to read.” Leggett said they talked about the book, “A Wrinkle in Time,” so she asked him if she bought the audio book version would he read it? “At first, he was a little iffy, but he came to me every day to read a chapter of the book along with the audio book. We would listen to it together.”

Leggett said once he completed the book they celebrated his accomplishment. “To see him read a book and be engaged and be able to talk to him about it. It was so amazing.” Leggett said he is now in junior high and she still checks on his progress. “The tough kids are the ones I want to nurture because they are just looking for somebody that understands them and won’t turn their back on them.”

Predestined purpose

Leggett continued her education at Lamar University for educational leadership. “Generally, there are two paths educators take – being a counselor or a principal. At the time when I decided to do the principalship and go to Lamar, I knew this was the best route to take at the time.”

There were several principal openings within NISD and Navasota Superintendent Dr. Stu Musick questioned Leggett as to why she hadn’t applied for any of them even though she met the districts required qualifications. I told him I would rather be here [Brule] as an assistant than being a principal of my own. I felt that even being assistant principal at Brule I could make a bigger impact because I grew up in the same neighborhood as these students.”

When the Brule principal position came available Musick asked Leggett again if she was interested in applying for the position. Leggett spoke with her husband, and the fear of someone from out of the district taking the position who had no connection with the students was a risk she didn’t want to see come to fruition.

Leggett who just turned 32 is in her second year as Brule’s Principal. “God gets the glory. Whatever God has destined for me will happen the way it’s supposed to be. I’m here today because God k new a long time ago this is where I was going to be.”