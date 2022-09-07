VFW hosting First Responder Breakfast

Special to The Examiner

September 11 is a day of remembrance and a day to honor first responders. Grimes County VFW Post 4006 will host their fifth annual Grimes County First Responders Breakfast at the Post Friday, Sept. 9. All first responders including Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, Navasota Police Department, Todd Mission Police Department, all Grimes County Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services personnel are invited to attend. Breakfast is 6:30-11 a.m., with a memorial and remembrance ceremony scheduled for 11:30 a.m. The breakfast is free to all first responders and staff. The public are also invited to attend the festivities and join first responders for breakfast. Plates for nonfi rst responders are only $5.

Grimes County VFW is located at 1575 West Washington Avenue in Navasota. For more information call 936-825-3666 (ext. 2) or email commander@grimescountyvfw4006. org.