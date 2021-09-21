VFW Patriot’s Pen Essay Contest

Grimes County VFW Post 4006 is accepting submissions for the 2021- 2022 Voice of Democracy Audio-Essay Contest themed “America: Where do we go from here?” The contest is open to any student ages 9–12 who are enrolled in a public, private or parochial high school or home study program in the United States and its territories. Students don’t have to be related to a VFW or VFW Auxiliary member to participate, but the student must submit the entry to Grimes County VFW Post 4006. Deadline for student entry is midnight Oct. 31. The student brochure is available at https://vfwauxiliary.org/ scholarships/. Students must submit an original 3–5-minute (plus or minus 5 seconds max) audio speech stored on a CD or flash drive, printed copy of the speech, completed and signed entry form, and a head and shoulder photograph.

Students in sixth through eighth grade may participate in the Patriot’s Pen Essay Contest themed, “How can I be a good American?” The contest is open to any student in grades 6–8 who are enrolled in a public, private or parochial high school or home study program in the United States and its territories. Students don’t have to be related to a VFW or VFW Auxiliary member to participate, but the student must submit the entry to Grimes County VFW Post 4006. Requirements include a completed and signed entry form, printed essay consisting of 300–400 words and a head and shoulder photograph. Deadline for student entry is midnight Oct. 31. The student brochure is available at https:// vfwauxiliary.org/scholarships/.