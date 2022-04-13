Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Grimes County goes blue for child abuse
ANDREW JACKSON HUGHES
VFW supports K9 project

Connie Clements - Examiner Reporter
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Examiner photo by Ana Cosino: Grimes County VFW Post 4006 commander Hal Reed presents Grimes County Crime Stoppers president Connie Clements with a check for $500 at the April 7 Crime Stoppers’ meeting, wrapping up the K9 Project.

Speaking on behalf of the members of Post 4006, Reed expressed their strong desire to support Grimes County law enforcement and to assure that the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office has the tools it needs by way of a fully trained K9 Unit to serve the citizens of Grimes County.

The K9 Project was launched by the Grimes County Crime Stoppers, Inc. in August 2021 to raise funds to train a replacement dog for Tweaker who was going into retirement. Hank, the newest K9 addition, is trained in both narcotics detection and tracking thanks to the generous donations of citizens and organization such as VFW Post 4006.

