Victim critically injured in Todd Mission shooting

A shooting Sunday afternoon, Jan. 24, in Todd Mission left one victim critically injured and four suspects still at large.

Grimes County Lieutenant James Ellis said the shooting is being actively investigated and many details are still not being released.

According to Ellis the shooting happened on Acorn Lane in Todd Mission. Four black males fled the scene in a light brown sedan car and were reportedly heading south on Farm to Market Road 1774.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was air lifted to Herman Memorial Hospital in Houston. According to Ellis, the victim remains hospitalized and in critical condition.

Ellis stated no arrests related to the shooting have been made.