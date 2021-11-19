Victim named in Thursday shooting

Navasota Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting that claimed the life of 24-year old Fredrick Santee of Washington County.

Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt stated on Thursday, Nov. 18, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Foster Street at 10:15 p.m. Officers arrived to find Santee deceased to an apparent gunshot. He stated the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

“At this time there is no one in custody,” said Myatt. He urges anyone with information to contact Navasota Police Department, 936-825-6124 to speak to an officer, or call Grimes County Crime Stoppers, 936-873-2000.

The case is still under investigation and The Examiner will update when new information is released.