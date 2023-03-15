Voices of Grimes County heard at Capitol

AUSTIN – Representatives of Grimes County were recognized in the House and Senate Chambers for Grimes County Day at the Capitol March 9.

The group consisted of Commissioners Phillip Cox and David Tullos; Navasota Mayor Bert Miller, Navasota City staff: City Manager Jason Weeks, Economic Development Director Rayna Teicheira, Development Services Director Lupe Diosdado, Marketing Director Bobbie Ullrich; Navasota ISD Superintendent Dr. Stu Musick, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Ronnie Gonzalez, Entergy Texas Customer Service Manager Melissa Bochat and several representatives from Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce including Executive Director Lucy Ybarra, President Meribeth Shimshack and Yolanda Fultz.

Senator Lois Kolkhorst and Representative Kyle Kacal met personally with the group to discuss proposed legislation. Various topics were discussed including school choice, water shortage, proposed MUD Tax Districts etc.

On the House floor, Kacal recognized the annual Texas Birthday Bash, while Kolkhorst spent her time on the Senate floor recognizing the history and foundation Grimes County was built on. During one-on-one discussion with Kolkhorst, commissioners were able to question her efforts in preventing foreign ownership of Texas soil, while NISD superintendent Dr. Musick made efforts to explain the position of NISD on school choice legislation. Kolkhorst participated in the discussions with thorough knowledge of both subjects and agreed to continue focused efforts on good outcomes for the county.

After meeting on the Senate floor, the group was then able to spend the majority of their afternoon with Representative Kacal over lunch provided by Entergy Texas. Commerce in Grimes County was a heavy topic with the talk surrounding rooftop growth in Grimes County in areas like Todd Mission and Navasota.

Commissioner Tullos brought up concerns for adequate water supply in Todd Mission and Plantersville, as well as potential results from MUD based bills. Commissioner Cox focused on the business and school district growth in the area, choosing to discuss how the districts in Grimes County were coping with larger classroom sizes as well as staffing shortages.

Mayor Miller chose his topics for discussion based on weighted concerns from Navasota City Council. He expressed opposition to bills that would automatically reverse annexation on land that isn't receiving full municipal services – referencing HB 1246 and SB 369. Miller said this would negatively impact city services and planning.

Miller also expressed the desire for The City to be utilized as a resource for information that impacts small towns. He urged Kolkhorst and Kacal to reach out directly to gather intel straight from the source affected.

Navasota Grimes County Chamber expressed gratitude to Elliott Team Ford for supplying a vehicle for the trip and Entergy Texas for providing lunch.