Voter registration deadline approaching

Every registered voter in Grimes County will have the opportunity to vote in the 2022 May General Election on two constitutional amendments. Voters in select portions of the county will vote on school and city elections.

Voter registration for the May election ends Thursday, Apr. 7. The final day to apply for a ballot by mail (received, not postmarked) is Tuesday, Apr. 26. Early voting begins Monday, Apr. 25 and ends Tuesday, May 3. Election day is May 7. All ballots by mail must be received by 7 p.m. on election day.

Early Voting Locations - Hours

Early voting is Monday through Friday 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Extended voting hours are available Tuesday, Apr. 26 and Tuesday, May 3, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Early voting locations include: Grimes County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St. Anderson; Navasota Center, 101 Stadium Dr. Navasota; Iola Community Center, 7264 Main St. Iola;

Election day hours are 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at Grimes County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St. Anderson; Navasota Center, 101 Stadium Dr. Navasota; Iola Community Center, 7264 Main St. Iola; Todd Mission City Hall, 21716 FM 1774 Plantersville; Bedias Civic Center, 3652 Main St. Bedias; Whitehall Community Center, 14536 FM 362 Navasota;

Reminder Grimes County voters may vote at any Grimes County polling location.

Constitutional Amendment Election Proposition Number 1 (SJR 2)

SJR 2 proposes a constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of property taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled in order to reflect any statutory reduction in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the person’s homestead from the preceding tax year.

The proposed amendment will appear on the ballot as follows: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.”

Proposition Number 2 (SJR 2)

SJR 2 proposes a constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from property taxes for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.

The proposed amendment will appear on the ballot as follows: “The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.”

Iola ISD

Voters in Iola ISD school district will have the opportunity to vote on a $24 million bond. Proposed improvements in the bond include renovation of the current administration elementary building as well as classroom additions to increase classroom count and educational space; construction of a new multipurpose competition gymnasium; campus site modifications and improvements; and demolition of existing campus buildings.

The ballot will read, “Iola Independent School District Proposition A

The issuance of $24,000,000 bonds for school buildings, and school sites, taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds will be imposed. This Ls a property tax increase.”

Voters will also decide Iola ISD School Board Trustee Position 7 — with Dedra Nevill and Sierra Betancourt both running. Unopposed and declared elected are Trustee, Position 1

Jody “Red” Evans; Trustee, Position 2 Hugh “Alec” Pointer Trustee, Position 6 Todd Kay;

Anderson-Shiro CISD

Board of Trustees, Position 3 - Marcy Pavlock, Keith Zimmerman; Unopposed declared elected -

Board of Trustee, Position 6 - Kevin Smith; Board of Trustee, Position 7 - Hope Bay Moriarty;

City of Navasota

Councilmember Position No. 1 - Doris Sauls, B.F. “Bernie” Gessner, Jr.; Councilmember Position No. 2 - Pattie Pederson, Eustacio Ostigin; Unopposed declared elected - Councilmember Position 3 Josh M. Fultz;

City of Bedias

City Council: Vote for none, one two or three - Walter Rogers, Randall Richards, Lisa Merritt, Ray Curtis; Unopposed declared elected Mayor Gwen Bouillon;

City of Todd Mission

City Council Position 3 - Terry Spellman, Tim James; Unopposed declared elected - City Council Position 1 Brett Bratcher; City Council Position 2 - Stephen Mens ing;

Register to vote and find out more about upcoming elections at www. grimescountytexas.gov/ page/Elections.