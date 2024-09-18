Voter registration deadline Oct. 7 for Nov, 5 Presidential Election September 18, 2024 - 00:00 Posted in: News The Nov. 5 Presidential Election is shaping to be one of the most historical elections. Registration deadline to vote in the election is Monday, Oct. 7. There are two new election day locations in Grimes County, one in Navasota and one in Richards. The Carver building, 1602 S. LaSalle Street, in ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!