Voters’ choice confirmed in recount

ANDERSON — The results of the primary runoff election for Grimes County Precinct 3 and 4 were upheld following a recount June 11. Gary Bender defeated Courtney Armstrong in the recount, 470 to 354. Grimes County Republican Party Chair, Susan Patrick, said Armstead requested the recount. “The reason given for Armstead’s ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!