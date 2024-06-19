Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Voters’ choice confirmed in recount

June 19, 2024 - 00:00
ANDERSON — The results of the primary runoff election for Grimes County Precinct 3 and 4 were upheld following a recount June 11. Gary Bender defeated Courtney Armstrong in the recount, 470 to 354. Grimes County Republican Party Chair, Susan Patrick, said Armstead requested the recount. “The reason given for Armstead’s ...

