Voting machine integrity

If election integrity is a concern of yours, join the Grimes County Republican Women Tuesday, Feb. 16, when Grimes County Election Administrator Lucy Ybarra, explains everything you wanted to know but were afraid to ask about Grimes County voting equipment.

Ybarra is the current Elections Administrator for Grimes County, beginning in April 2019 after transitioning from a 15-year career with Interfaith of the Woodlands and Workforce Solutions. Lucy brings 15 years of experience in staff training and development, program planning and implemen tation, as well as strong customer service skills to her role within Grimes County.

After beginning her college education with a focus on health and teaching, she transitioned to career planning, and adult education within the workplace. Her passion lies with helping others to achieve their goals, and now with Grimes County, those goals will be hosting successful elections, educating voters in registration, and election processes.

Lucy and husband Matt have three daughters ages 13, 10, 7 who are involved in both school and community service activities through their church. When not busy with elections, Lucy volunteers through her church, Webb Elementary PTO, and Grimes County Historical Commission.

The lunch meeting will be held at the Grand Star Conference Center at 7506 CR 204 off SH 105 between Plantersville and Montgomery, 1-mile past Bernhardt Winery.

Meet and greet begins at 11 a.m. Lunch, our speaker, and business meeting kick off at 11:30. Adjournment is approximately 1 p.m.

Lunch is $10. Please RSVP to President Teddi Jackson, teddi21@gmail.com, or call (936) 894-1967. Gentlemen are also welcomed to attend.