Voting right cherished by Navasota nonagenarian

November 02, 2022 - 00:00
News
Navasota resident Imogene Blue turns 99 years old in December, but despite some inconveniences of age which require a walker, she continues to cherish and exercise her constitutional right to vote. Mrs. Blue was one of 1,000-plus early voters in the 2022 General Election at the Navasota Center last week. Several longtime Grimes County election workers recalled Mrs. Blue and her late husband Alfred James Blue who died in 2020 were “regulars” at the Navasota Center. Despite the availability of accommodations such as curbside voting, the couple preferred the full experience of the voting process by casting their votes in person, inside the facility. Mrs. Blue continued that tradition last week.

