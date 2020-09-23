Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Navasota ISD approves air purifiers
Next article
The last of the streetwalkers
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Wanted child molester arrested by NPD

Matthew Ybarra Senior News Reporter
Posted in:
News
  • Article Image Alt Text
    STEWART

Navasota Police Officers arrested a man in Navasota wanted for child molestation out of Grand Junction, Colorado.

A notice was sent to law enforcement stating Tristan Stewart, 20, from Grand Junction, Colorado may be living in the area. Stewart had multiple outstanding warrants including: six counts of Sexual Assault on a Child/Pattern of Abuse, a Class 3 Felony and two counts of Aggravated Incest, a Class 3 Felony.

Stewart was located by Navasota Police Officers in the 500 Block of Laredo Street.

He was arrested and booked into the Grimes County Jail awaiting extradition to the Colorado jail facility.

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2020