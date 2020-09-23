Wanted child molester arrested by NPD

Navasota Police Officers arrested a man in Navasota wanted for child molestation out of Grand Junction, Colorado.

A notice was sent to law enforcement stating Tristan Stewart, 20, from Grand Junction, Colorado may be living in the area. Stewart had multiple outstanding warrants including: six counts of Sexual Assault on a Child/Pattern of Abuse, a Class 3 Felony and two counts of Aggravated Incest, a Class 3 Felony.

Stewart was located by Navasota Police Officers in the 500 Block of Laredo Street.

He was arrested and booked into the Grimes County Jail awaiting extradition to the Colorado jail facility.