Wanted felon arrested

The search for 30-year old Juan Antonio Mantle, a known felon in Grimes County concluded with his arrest Monday, May 23.

Grimes County Sheriff’s Office along with Grimes County Pct. 2 Constable Blake Jarvis responded to an address on Pinebrook Drive. Mantle, who was wanted for evad ing arrest/ detention, was located in a wooded area near the address.

Mantle is also a potential suspect in numerous burglaries and thefts in the Plantersville, Stoneham and Todd Mission communities. The homeowner, Sethanna Truitt, age 45, was also arrested for Hindering Apprehension of a Known Felon.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said the community can sleep comfortably knowing Mantle is in custody and won’t be lurking in your neighborhood. “We would like to thank everyone for the many tips, phone calls, and the response on social media. This was a group effort and the public played a huge part in locating Mantle,” said Sowell. “We have received numerous tips over the past few weeks that have been followed up on. In each response, deputies were unsuccessful in locating Mantle as he had already left the area when they arrived. But now thanks to the community, he is in custody.” Mantle was charged with

Mantle was charged with Evading Arrest/ Detention with a Previous Conviction, a state jail felony and Evading Arrest Detention, a class A misdemeanor. He is being held in the Grimes County Jail on bonds totaling $13,500.

Truitt was charged with Hinder Apprehension or Prosecution of a Known Felon, a third-degree felony. She was released on a $3,500 bond.