Water, a top priority for Todd Mission May 08, 2024 - 00:00 Posted in: News TODD MISSSION — The City of Todd Mission qualified for two major grants that they want to utilize to supply water to residents and future businesses. Todd Mission City Manager, Neal Wendele, said the first grant is around $1.3 million and the second is around $400,000. “What we would like to ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!