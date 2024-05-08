Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
$71 million school bond passed
Next article
Historic dam release causes flooding

Water, a top priority for Todd Mission

May 08, 2024 - 00:00
Posted in:
News
Article Image Alt Text

TODD MISSSION — The City of Todd Mission qualified for two major grants that they want to utilize to supply water to residents and future businesses. Todd Mission City Manager, Neal Wendele, said the first grant is around $1.3 million and the second is around $400,000. “What we would like to ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2024