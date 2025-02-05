WEP, GPO repeal 'mission accomplished!'

On Jan. 5, 2025, President Joe Biden signed into law H.R. 82, the Social Security Fairness Act. With the stroke of a pen, H.R. 82 repealed the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) for police, firefighters, school personnel and other public employees, allowing them to draw from social security contributions paid before,

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!