West End burglarized

Navasota Police are seeking help from the community for leads in the burglary of West End Grocery, Friday, April 22.

City of Navasota Police Department Interim Police Chief Mike Mize sated officers responded to the 900 block of West Washington at approximately 5 a.m. for reports of a burglary. “Officers found evidence of forced entry,” explained Mize.

Mize said during the investigation, officers discovered several items were stolen from the business. Anyone with information is urged to call Navasota Police Investigators, 936-825-6410 or Grimes County Crime Stoppers, 936-873-2000.