Woman charged with terroristic threat

A 25-year-old Navasota woman was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat against a local loan company.

Around 10:30 a.m., Feb. 10, Navasota Police Officers responded to a business in the 600 block of South La Salle for reports of a threat. Employees stated, Rosalind McCoy, threatened them over the phone in reference to a charge that was made on her credit card. The charge was reportedly to pay off a loan.

McCoy wasn’t present at the business, but officers discovered she made multiple threats to harm the employees.

Later that day, around noon, officers spotted McCoy driving around the business, so officers attempted a traffic stop. McCoy fled in the vehicle toward Texas 6. Eventually McCoy was stopped at the 12000 block of Texas 6. Inside the vehicle officers located a large brick, a kitchen knife and marijuana. Officers said McCoy stated she intended to use the knife and brick to harm employees.

McCoy was arrested and charged with Evading in a Motor Vehicle, a third-degree felony, Possession of Marijuana, a Class B Misdemeanor and Terroristic Threat, a Class B Misdemeanor. She remains in the Grimes County Jail on bonds totaling $13,000.