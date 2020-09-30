Workforce Solutions, Blinn offering free classes

Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley and Blinn College are proud to announce expanded offerings in adult education and literacy. Blinn college offers a full range of free adult education and literacy services to improve the lives of local residents.

Classes are available in six communities in the region, including Navasota/Grimes County. Even with the pandemic, classes are continuing. In Adult Education and Literacy, the following are offered (either in class or online): English & Spanish GED/HISET, ESL Beginner, ESL Intermediate & ESL Advanced. In adult education program offerings, contact Blinn College, 979-209-7300 or by e-mail adulteducation@blinn.edu.

Navasota also makes available online computers at the Navasota Public Library to use for free for residents.

Adult Basic Education courses cover basic academic subjects to help adult students improve their skills in preparing to take the General Education Development (GED) or High School Equivalency Test (HISET) and reach a college-ready level. Obtaining a GED/HISET and enhancing basic skills help ensure working adults are able to remain in the workforce and improve their earning potential. For more details visit www.blinn.edu/adult-education and www.bvjobs.org

Local WSBV employment office is located in the annex at the Navasota High School parking lot, off Hwy 90 E.

“I really hope Navasota & Grimes County residents will take advantage of these no-cost opportunities. You can improve your skills to get a good job locally or for better pay where you are now. Workforce Solutions also provides other services like free childcare to help folks improve themselves,” said Mayor of Navasota and Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley Board of Directors Bert Miller.