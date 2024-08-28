Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Heroic officers save inmate
Next article
DORIS SWONKE 1928 – 2024

"Yoda" draws ire of local parents

August 28, 2024 - 00:00
Posted in:
News
Article Image Alt Text

Following a public hearing at the Aug. 26 Regular Meeting, the Navasota City Council postponed action on a vape shop-related zoning amendment to Sept. 9. In addition, staff and legal counsel were asked to draft the proposed ordinance to reflect Planning & Zoning’s recommendation to remove “tobacco” as one of ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2024