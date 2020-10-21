Youngest mayor seeking re-election

William Charles “Charlie” McMillan was 7 months old when he was elected mayor at the Whitehall Community Volunteer Fire Department annual fundraiser in Oct. 2019, making him the youngest mayor in the history of the United States of America.

Miracle baby

Charlie’s birth mom initially planned to terminate her crisis pregnancy, but a group from YoungLife Ministries in Houston played an instrumental role in helping the courageous young mother choose life over death. The miracle continued when she chose to put Charlie up for adoption and selected Nancy Jane and Charlie McMillan to be his adoptive parents. They signed up to adopt Charlie sight-unseen several months before his April 29 birthdate, a birthdate shared by Chad’s daughter Julia Grace and maternal grandmother Willie Marie Koonsman.

Charlie’s life has surpassed his wildest hopes, dreams and prayers. Each day he is growing into a loving, gregarious, spirited little man who loves his life, his family, and his friends. He attends First Baptist’s Heavenly Blessings Day School. Charlie is active at Whitehall Volunteer Fire Department where his parents are auxiliary members and his dad serves as Chaplain. He is also loved by his Navasota High School football, softball, cheerleading and Diamonette friends.

Charlie loves to play with his new pet cat, Fannie Mae Crosby Kitty. He enjoys his numerous other cats, dogs, sheep, goats, chickens, guinea fowl, pigs, donkeys, and Texas Longhorns on his farm in Whitehall.

His campaign

The gifted 18-month old retail politician who loves to shake hands and kiss “colleagues” has never told a lie or broken a promise and never makes campaign gaffes, because he cannot yet speak.

He is continuing to run on his 2019 campaign motto, “Make America Kind Again” and the two main planks of his candidacy are Pro-Life and Pro-Adoption. He believes every child should have a shot at life and that there are many families that would be greatly enriched by adopting a baby as cool as him. His family and friends celebrate the Providential care of God that has delivered Charlie from death - to life to - Mr. Mayor. The Mayor is neither a Republican or Democrat as he loves people from all walks of life and all political persuasions.

Charlie’s young life and political career have impacted more people than imagined. After KBTX News in College Station did a piece following Charlie’s inauguration, media outlets worldwide provided coverage of America’s Youngest Mayor. In January, Charlie was invited to travel to Washington D.C. and meet Congressman Kevin Brady and Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz.

The Senate impeachment hearings followed by the COVID-19 pandemic prohibited those meetings from taking place. However, Charlie’s family is praying that God will open a door for Charlie and his team to travel to the Nation’s capital before Nov. 3, to meet with political leaders on both sides of the aisle, including President Donald Trump and former Vice-President Joe Biden. If that door opens, Charlie will go, “From Whitehall to the White House” and invite our Nation’s highest elected officials to accept, “Mayor Charlie’s American Kindness Challenge.”

You can play an important role in helping Charlie win re-election on Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Fire Department’s monthly barbecue fundraiser by making a financial contribution to Charlie’s campaign. One-hundred percent of your gift will go to the expansion and improvements of the Fire Station which will allow for faster response times to emergencies that could result in lives saved - perhaps even yours. Each dollar given represents one vote cast. Charlie is currently running unopposed, but any Whitehall resident is welcome to try and unseat the incumbent by raising more money than his friends and supporters do.

All donations are due by noon Nov. 7, at the Fire Department. Checks should be made out to Whitehall Community Volunteer Fire Department (WCVFD) and mailed to 2200 FM 2988, Navasota, Texas 77868. WCVFD is a 501©3 Corporation. Donations are appreciated and tax-deductible.

Contact Charlie’s Press Secretary, Principal Advisor, Head of Security, and Daddy - Chad McMillian with any questions about the Mayor’s candidacy, (cell) 281-802-6370; (work) 936-825-6597, or email, chaddicksonmcmillan1@gmail.com. Also, learn more about Charlie’s life by visiting his website, www.mayorcharlie.org.