ADELINE MIGNON ROHDE SLATON 1941 – 2025

Mrs. Adeline Mignon Rohde Slaton, 84, of Anderson passed away peacefully surrounded by family Monday, April 28. A memorial service honoring her life will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 17, at Shiro Presbyterian Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Mignon was born at the St. Joseph’s Infirmary in Houston on January 5, 1941, to Willie “Bill” Gustave and Dorothy Adeline Korffe Rohde. She was living in Humble, TX, with her grandmother, Alva Vida Black Korfffe, when she met Don Slaton on a blind date. About 6 months later the couple married on October 6, 1961, and made their home in Roans Prairie, TX. Their son, Todd, was born in November 1962, and daughter, Vida, followed in November 1963.

Mignon worked at American General Life Insurance, the Grimes County Extension Agency, the Department of Human Resources, and finally for the Anderson-Shiro Consolidated School District. She enjoyed watercolors, gardening, traveling, serving with local church activities as well as serving as Elder and Clerk of the Session at Shiro Presbyterian Church. Mignon was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution as well an avid reader with a thirst for knowledge.

Mignon is survived by her husband of 63 years, Don Slaton; son, Todd Slaton; daughter and son-in-law, Vida and Leroy Shumaker; brother-in-law, David Riffe; nephews, Billy Riffe and wife Christine, Mark Riffe, Paul Riffe; granddaughter, Ashlyn Patton; and great-grandsons, Waylon and Cord Patton.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Dorothy Rohde; sister, Rachel Riffe; and uncle and aunt, Meredith and Miriam York.

The family extends special thanks to Senior Helpers Care Providers, the staff at Sodalis Senior Living-Memory Care, Traditions Home Health and Hospice staff, Pam for her love and extended support, as well as prayers from family and dear friends.

Flowers would be appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to Shiro Presbyterian Church or Old Oakland Cemetery in Roans Prairie.

The family invites you to leave kind words or fond memories at www.noblesfuneral.com.