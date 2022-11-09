ADOLFO REYES 1995 – 2022

Adolfo Reyes, 26, of Richardson, passed away at his home on Thursday, November 3. Visitation with family and friends will be held Friday, November 11, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Christ Our Light Catholic Church with a parish rosary following at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 12, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church with Rev. Giovanni Nguyen officiating. The rite of committal will follow in Oakland Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Adolfo was born in Bryan, TX, on November 16, 1995, to Manuel Reyez and Eva Aguilera. He attended Navasota High School where he played in the marching band and served as the school mascot. After graduating high school in 2014, he attended Texas A&M University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics. Adolfo had many hobbies including cars, traveling, eating, boxing, and watching anime.

He is survived by his parents, Manuel & Eva Reyes; brothers, Joel Reyes and wife Maritza Zavala, Daniel Reyes, and Manuel Reyes, Jr.; sisters, Brenda Torres and husband Javier and Julieta Reyes; nephew, Oscar Reyes; and nieces, Viviana & Valeria Torres.

Serving as pallbearers are Alejandro Guzman, Jose Reyes, Yovani Urbano, Adrian Lopez, Diego Regalado, and Giovanni Torres. Honorary pallbearers are Fernando Baeza, Adrian Lopez, Diego Regalado, Yovani Urbano, Rigoberto Reyes, Abel Castillo, Marcus Lys, Ramiro Hernandez, Ricardo Orozco, and Luis Rosales.