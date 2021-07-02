Almost time to renew cattle brands

It’s almost time to renew your cattle brands. All cattle brands in Texas must be renewed beginning Aug. 31, regardless of when it was registered. This also includes horses, sheep, goats, and pigs. Renewal applications will be available online, www.grimescountytexas.gov beginning Aug. 31. Renewal applications won’t be accepted prior to ...

