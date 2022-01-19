ALVIN ESTERAK

Alvin Charles Esterak, 91, of Tomball, formerly of Highlands, TX, died Wednesday morning, January 12, 2022, at Heritage of Tomball where he had been a resident for the past 11 years.

Visitation with the family will take place one hour prior to funeral services at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home with Deacon Grant E. Holt of Christ Our Light Catholic Church officiating. Interment will follow at a later date in Houston National Cemetery.

Alvin was born March 27, 1930 to Charles and Mary Bollom Esterak at home in Guy, Texas. After graduating from Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown, Alvin enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp and served his country during the Korean War. He later went to work for Humble Oil as a pipe fitter in their refinery in Baytown where he retired. A longtime resident of Highlands, he moved to Tomball and lived at Heritage of Tomball. He gained a “green thumb” from his mother and enjoyed growing roses.

Alvin was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Aileen Sontag.

Survivors include his sister, Mildred “Millie” O’Brien of Plantersville and brothers, Johnnie Jean Esterak and Charles “Chuck” Esterak and wife Judy, both of Brenham along with numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives.

For those that desire, the family has suggested memorials in Alvin’s name to Campassus Hospice, 1523 Normal Park Dr., Huntsville, TX 77340 or a church of your choice.

