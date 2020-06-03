ANGELA NOVAKOSKY

Angela “Angie” Marie Novakosky, 54, of Hempstead, formerly of Waller, died Saturday morning, May 23, 2020, at Memorial-Herman Hospital in Cypress.

Due to the COVID-19 (corona virus), a private Funeral Mass was celebrated 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Plantersville. Rev. Edward C. Kucera, Jr. pastor of St. Mary and St. Joseph Catholic Churches and Rev. Xavier Bilaverndiran, pastor of St. Katherine Drexel Catholic Church officiated. The rite of committal followed in St. Joseph Church Cemetery in Stoneham. Arrangements were entrusted to Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home of Navasota.

Angie was born Wednesday, December 22, 1965, in Houston to Philip John and Mary Ann Eben Novakosky. She grew up in Waller and graduated from Waller High School in 1984 and attended Blinn Jr. College. Angie worked for a number of years in administration for the oil and gas industry. She enjoyed cooking and doing art work.

Angie was preceded in death by her father and a brother, Mark.

Survivors include her mother, Mary Ann Novakosky of Hempstead and brother, Bobby Novakosky and wife Celene of Conroe as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

