ANNA JOSWIAK 1932 – 2022

Mrs. Anna Joswiak, 90, of Anderson, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, December 27. Visitation with family and friends was held Tuesday, January 3, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. A parish rosary followed at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 4, at the church with Rev. Giovanni Nguyen officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Anna was born in Anderson, TX, on February 23, 1932, to Andrew & Agnes (Stegent) Berger. In 1952, Anna married Max Joswiak, and the couple enjoyed over 50 years together before Max passed away. They did extensive traveling over the years including a trip to Poland. She loved to cook and bake whenever possible and thoroughly enjoyed her time working at the Anderson-Shiro High School in the cafeteria. Anna was very active at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in many activities throughout the years. Family holiday dinners will never be the same without the week-long preparations she made for them.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Max Joswiak; son-in-law Ruben Garcia; and numerous siblings.

Anna is survived by her daughters, Beverly Murphy and husband O’Brien and Claudia Joswiak; grandchildren, Brandy and Jim Robinson, Jarrod and Holly Murphy, and Daniel and Aurora Murphy; great-grandchildren, Aaron, Charlotte, Katelyn, Walker, and Max; and great-great-granddaughter Ava.