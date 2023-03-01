Anthony Licce 1936 – 2023

Anthony "Sonny" Licce, 87, of Navasota, died Thursday, February 23, 2023, at CHI St. Joseph College Station Medical Center.

A gathering of family and friends was held from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, February 27, at Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home. A parish rosary led by Deacon Russell Pasket followed at 7:00 p.m. Following Anthony's wishes, cremation followed.

Anthony “Sonny” Licce was born on February 20, 1936, in Millican, TX to Paul and Pauline Pry Licce. Anthony was a lifelong resident of Navasota. After graduating from Navasota High School, he went on to attend Navarro Junior College, where he lettered in football and baseball. While attending college, he met the love of his life, Marilyn Garmon. They were married on October 27, 1957. Anthony was a butcher for Brookshire Brothers and Harlan’s for numerous years.

Anthony was a very humble, soft-spoken man. He loved spending time with his family, especially his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. He was a lifelong Rattler and Astros fan. He enjoyed time watching his children, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren play their favorite sport. Anthony grew up in the Brazos River Bottom where he could be found hunting and fishing. He loved his siblings whole heartedly and enjoyed the occasional game of cards with them.

Anthony had the patience of a Saint and loved to laugh and always had a smile on his face. His laughter was contagious!! He never met a stranger and always had a story to tell.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Brazzie Licce, and sisters Rosie Cemino and Marie Marino.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marilyn Garmon Licce; son, Michael Licce and wife, Terry of Anderson; daughter, Kim Shoemaker and husband Mike of Pecos, Texas; grandchildren, Chelsey Allen and husband Daniel of Anderson, Quinn Shoemaker and wife Vanessa of Houston, Texas and Caleb Licce of Anderson; great grandchildren, Camden Allen, Colter Allen and Korbyn Allen; sisters, Phillis Failla of Navasota and Pat Landi of Kerens, Texas and brother Pete Licce and wife Lorraine of Willis; and numerous other relatives and a great number of friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Grimes County Animal Shelter or a charity of your choice.

You are invited to sign the guestbook and leave condolences for the family at www.lindleyrobertsonholt.com.