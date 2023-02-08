Archie Pete Kitkoski, Sr 1934 – 2023

Archie Pete Kitkoski, Sr., 88, of Anderson, passed away January 28, 2023, at Houston Healthcare in Conroe. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 2, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. A parish rosary will follow at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 3, at the church with Rev. Giovanni Nguyen officiating. Rite of committal will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Archie was born in Anderson, TX, on December 15, 1934, to Joe and Annie (Seigle) Kitkoski. He met and later married his wife, Betty (Cone) Kitkoski on November 10, 1956, and to this union four children were born. He later opened his company, Kits Industries Inc., in 1976 and worked there until recent years.

In his prime, Archie loved fishing, hunting, bowling, gambling, farming, barbecuing, tending to cattle, and drinking a cold beer. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Most importantly, spending quality time with his family was Archie’s fondest moments.

Archie was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and daughter Lynda Russell.

He is survived by his children; Kathy Wingard, Archie Kitkoski, Jr., and Kenny Kitkoski & wife Connie; son-in-law, Mike Russell; sisters, Liz Paukert, Tina Pasket & husband Adam, and Theresa Dietrich; grandchildren, Brian Russell & wife Lyndsey, Ryan Wingard, Shelli Russell, Nikki Kim & husband Hyunwoo, Nolan Kitkoski & wife Krista, Kenadi Shackelford & husband Joshua, and Kyler Kitkoski; great-grandchildren, Avery Russell, Charlotte Russell, and Owen Kitkoski; and a host of relatives and friends.

Serving as pallbearers are his grandchildren.

The family invites you to leave fond memories or kind words at www.noblesfuneral.com