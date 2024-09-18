Arthur Gladstone Neal, Jr. 1935 – 2023

Arthur Gladstone Neal, Jr. was a retired Naval Pilot. Commissioned Officer.

Arthur was born August 1, 1935. Arthur's teaching experience include the Science Dept. (Houston Independent School District) and he served as a Social Worker, Chicago, Illinois/NYC.

He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Zoology from Wiley College, Marshall, TX. Prior educational experiences include the University of Texas, Austin; and he graduated Valedictorian from George Washington Carver High School.

He was a member of Lee Tabernacle A.M.E. Church/United Methodist Church of Navasota.

Arthur G. Neal, Jr. was interred in the Oakland Cemetery, (Resthaven section), in Navasota, next to his brother, Robert P. Neal.

