Published 2 days ago
Last updated 1 day ago
Arthur Gladstone Neal, Jr. 1935 – 2023

September 18, 2024 - 00:00
Obituaries
Arthur Gladstone Neal, Jr. was a retired Naval Pilot. Commissioned Officer.

Arthur was born August 1, 1935. Arthur's teaching experience include the Science Dept. (Houston Independent School District) and he served as a Social Worker, Chicago, Illinois/NYC.

He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Zoology from Wiley College, Marshall, TX. Prior educational experiences include the University of Texas, Austin; and he graduated Valedictorian from George Washington Carver High School.

He was a member of Lee Tabernacle A.M.E. Church/United Methodist Church of Navasota.

Arthur G. Neal, Jr. was interred in the Oakland Cemetery, (Resthaven section), in Navasota, next to his brother, Robert P. Neal.

Navasota serviced entrusted to The Ashford & Oliver Mortuary.

