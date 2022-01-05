AUGUST NOWAK

August Thomas Nowak, 90, of Anderson, died Sunday morning, January 2, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home. Due to concern with COVID-19, the family will be having private services. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Church Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Katkoski, Josh Katkoski, Jeremy Katkoski, Ryan Sechelski, Scott Ketkoski, Colton Wichman, Jordan Hargrove and Jason Zielonka. Serving as an honorary pallbearer is David Nowak.

August was born June 1, 1931 in Anderson to John and Frances Hetmaniak Nowak. He graduated from Richards High School and served his county by enlisting in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On June 16, 1972 he married Elizabeth Walkoviak Sechelski. August was retired from Grimes County and was also a cattle rancher who enjoyed working in his garden. He was a lifelong member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church and was also a member of the Anderson Knights of Columbus Council 4054.

August was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Max, Allick Adam and Pete Nowak and sisters, Margaret Gorka and Christine Nowak.

Survivors include his wife Elizabeth Nowak, son Leonard Sechelski; daughters, Janice Pasket and husband Gary and Sandra Pasket and husband Danny; a brother, John Nowak; 9 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

In lieu of usual remembrances, the family has suggested Mass offerings for August.

