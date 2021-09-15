BENNY LEWIS

Benny Terrance Lewis (Booga), 32, of Dallas, formerly of Navasota and Richards, played his final quarter, Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at City Hospital at White Rock in Dallas.

Calling hours were held from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 10, 2021, at Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home. Funeral services took place 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Center Point Baptist Church in Plantersville. Pastor Charles Byrd of Coaxberry Missionary Baptist Church officiated. Interment followed in Coaxberry Church Cemetery in Plantersville.

Serving as pallbearers were Danny Sauls, Jr., Ricky Hill, Jr., Jason Hill, Robert Maxey, Roland Lewis, Jr., Joel Schwarzburg, Zachary Bay and Terrell Davis.

Benny was born on April 19, 1989 in Huntsville Texas to Benny and Annete Maxey Lewis. He was the oldest of three children. Benny attended school at Richards ISD in Richards up until the 10th grade and continued his education at Navasota High School to pursue his love of football. He graduated in 2008 and received his diploma from Navasota High School. After high school Benny furthered his education at Blinn Jr. College in Brenham.

Benny accepted Christ at an early age. He loved going to church, traveling with his family to various Gospel programs and musicals, playing the drums and singing. “God Has Smiled On Me” and “It’s In My Heart To Serve the Lord” were always his songs of choice. As a child, Benny was baptized at Robinson Hill Baptist Church in Richards. Later he joined Coaxberry Missionary Baptist Church in Plantersville. Benny also served as a member of the gospel recording group “The Souls of Faith” of Huntsville.

Benny worked as a corrections officer at the Texas Department of Corrections. He also obtained his CDL and worked as a truck driver, which landed him his career working for Dallas ISD.

Benny married Charmain (Cece) Cathcart and they settled in Dallas.

Benny loved the game of football and was a stellar athlete. After playing football in high school, he went on to play arena football and semi pro football in Houston and Dallas. He was a competitor and loved wrestling and MMA fighting. Benny’s love for sports followed him throughout his life.

Benny is preceded in death by his grandparents Rev. Tommie (Doc) Lewis, Robert (RJ) Maxey and Annie Mae Maxey; his uncle, Clarence Maxey and his aunt, Linda Freeman.

He leaves to cherish loving memories to his wife of 4 years Charmain (CeCe) Lewis; 4 children, Jamarian, Cayden, Preston and Bentley; his parents, Benny and Annette Lewis; brother, Travelle Lewis; sister, Brinelle Lewis; grandmother; Cora Lewis; mother-in-law, Gwen Robinson; sister-in-law, Deja Butler; aunts, Marilyn Hill (Ricky), Mattie Ordaz, Elmary Wells (Tecy), Marie Lewis and Debra Lewis; uncles, Robert Maxey, Eugene Freeman, Tommie Lewis (Alice Faye), Roland Lewis (Helen) and Alfred Wayne along with a host of cousins and friends.

