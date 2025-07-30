BERNICE BROWN 1937 – 2025

Bernice Brown, a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2025, surrounded by her family. She was 87 years old.

Born on September 14, 1937, Bernice lived a life grounded in kindness, strength, and unwavering love for her family. A long-time resident of Navasota, Texas, she served her community as a dedicated librarian, inspiring generations of young minds to discover the joy of reading. She was also a proud graduate of the University of Texas, a milestone she treasured deeply.

Bernice faced life’s challenges with resilience and grace, always offering comfort, encouragement, and compassion to those around her.

She is preceded in death by her Parents Emmett and Bertha Lamb, son, Emmett Edward Brown; and is survived by her sons, Brady and Brad Brown; her grandchildren, Rachel, Ashley, Dustin, Brady, and Maddie; and her great-grandchildren, Casen, Brooks, Zachary, and Klaire.

Bernice’s legacy of love, dedication, and quiet strength will live on in the hearts of all who knew and cherished her.