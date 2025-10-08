BESSIE ANN MCDONALD LYS 1934 – 2025

Bessie Ann McDonald Lys, age 91, passed away on Sunday, October 5, 2025 at St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan. Bessie Ann was born January 15, 1934 in the Macy Community of northeastern Brazos County. She was the third child of Sam H. McDonald Sr. and Bessie T. Blazek McDonald. Visitation will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 8, 2025 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Nobles Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Thursday, October 9, 2025, at Nobles Funeral Chapel with Pastor Jonny Heaton officiating. Interment is to follow at Oakland Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Home of Navasota TX.

Bessie Ann was her father’s child helping him with all the farm chores. In the Macy Community rural school, she received her early education. Transferring to Stephen F. Austin High School in Bryan, TX, she received her high school diploma. She met Robert Lys at a church Easter egg hunt. She went home, telling her dad “I am going to marry him!” Bessie Ann and Robert were married on August 3, 1955.

Bessie Ann’s career was varied throughout her life. She worked in retail sales at J.C. Penney and Love’s Supermarket. Working at the Grimes County Chamber of Commerce, she met Eloise Glover who became a life-long friend. Her most rewarding and favorite job was serving as librarian at the Navasota Elementary School. Bessie Ann shared her love of reading with everyone she met especially her family. Mimi, as everyone knew her, continually contributed to her family’s personal libraries. In her over 30 years as school librarian, she shared her passion of reading with thousands of Navasota children.

Another of Bessie Ann’s passions was making sure everyone who sat at her table had more than enough to eat. There were always numerous desserts and the entire family will miss her “made with love” Mimi cakes!

Bessie Ann was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 67 years Robert Lys, her son Michael Lys, her brother and sister-in-law, Sam H. McDonald Jr and Dorothy, her sister and brother-in-law, Francis Hill and Charles.

She is survived by her son Robert (Bobby) Lys, Jr. and wife Sandra. Granddaughters Melissa Lys Flourney and husband Stephen, Kathryn Lys Mikulenka and husband Eric. Grandsons Rev. Jonathan E. Lys and wife Lauren, Michael L. Lys and wife Allycenn, Marcus L. Lys and wife Alexandra, and the mother of Michael’s children, Sandie Lys. She was blessed to be survived by great-granddaughter Wilmarie Elliott-Lys and great-grandsons, Jonah Lys and Lucas Lys.

The family would like to thank the Navasota Fire Department, the Navasota Police Department and Grimes County EMS for their help. The family would especially like to thank Brazos Home Care and caregivers Patrice Walther and Tomeka Calvin, as well as numerous others providing daily care so Bessie Ann was able to stay in her home. Special thanks to Roy and Cheryl Gilbert, Joyce Jackson, her First United Methodist Church family, Walter McGinty and Yolanda Salinas.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the First United Methodist Church, Navasota or your local responders.