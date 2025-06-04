BETTY JANE FELDMANN 1945 – 2025

Betty Jane Feldmann, 79 years of age, of Navasota, Texas, passed away Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at Five Points Nursing & Rehab in College Station, Texas. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m., with the Celebration of Life Service at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 4, 2025, both at Salem Lutheran Church, in White Hall, Texas. Interment will follow in the Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery, followed by refreshments served in the Education Building. Officiating the services is Pastor Corey Christians of Salem Lutheran Church. Services are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel, Navasota, Texas.

Betty was born on Friday, August 17, 1945, to her parents, Charlie Feldmann and Edna Holtkamp Feldmann, in Sealy, Texas. They moved back to White Hall shortly thereafter. She was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sealy, Texas on August 26, 1945, and she was confirmed at Salem Lutheran Church in Whitehall, Texas on March 22, 1959.

Betty attended all twelve years of school in the Navasota Independent School District, where she graduated as one of the top students in her class in 1963. After graduation, Betty went to work at the Navasota Examiner, typing and editing the news stories contained therein. She also worked at the local radio station KWBC. After 25 years of work, she went to work for the Grimes County Attorney’s office in Anderson, Texas, until the retirement of Joe S. Falco, Jr. During that time, she also helped in the Probate Department of Grimes County. Betty left the County Attorney’s office and found a secretarial job with the Wallace Pack Unit of TDCJ in Navasota, and then she worked for the Human Resources office at St. Joseph’s Hospital, delivering free meals to the elderly people living in Navasota, Texas.

Betty was a lifetime member of Salem Lutheran Church in Whitehall, Texas, where she taught Sunday School and was the Church Secretary for many years. She was also a member and held various offices with the local and zone levels of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Feldmann and Edna Holtkamp Feldmann, and her youngest brother, Ronald (“Ron”) Feldmann.

She is survived by her sisters, Carolyn Raesener and her husband, H.O. Raesener, of Bryan, Texas, and Shirley Arthur, of Navasota, Texas, and brother, David Feldmann and his wife, Betty Jean Feldmann, of Brenham, Texas. She is also survived by her nieces, Rachel Glass and her husband Brandon Glass, Elizabeth Arthur, and Julie Feldmann, and nephews, Jeffery Feldmann and Dalton Feldmann and his wife Sarah Feldmann, along with great nieces, Caydence, Lilah, Charlotte, and Navy Feldmann, and great nephews, Dawson, Henry, Brooks, and Jennings Feldmann.

Serving as pallbearers are Dalton Feldmann, Brandon Glass, Mike Holtkamp, Billy Gillie, David Raesener, and Bart Courville.