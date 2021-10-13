Betty Jo Keyser Armatys, 92 of Plantersille, passed away at her home on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Visitation with family and friends was held from 8:30 to 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Nobles Funeral Chapel followed by a graveside service at Stoneham Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. Chaplain Heidi Dixon will offi ciate. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Mrs. Armatys was born in Stoneham, Texas on Octobert 26, 1928 to Oran and Nettie Lee (Peoples) Keyser, Sr. She grew up in a time in which hard work and family were the priority so she was not able to graduate from high school. In the later years of her adulthood, while raising three children, she obtained her GED, an accomplishment of which she was very proud. On August 17, 1946 she married her true life partner, Max Mel Armatys. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary just a few short months prior to his passing. For many years, she traveled around Grimes County selling cosmetics and perfumes and was affectionaly known as the “Avon lady.” During her time with Avon, she earned numerous awards for her hard work and dedication. After retiring from the company, she went to work for the Grimes County District Clerk’s Office as a Deputy Clerk. One of her primary duties was the microfilming of old records, something she truly enjoyed. Once she retired from there, she decided to stay at home and enjoy more time with her friends, family and her beloved dog, Bennie. Some of her favorite things to do were reading, cooking, going to the casinos, dancing, and taking little “road trips” with her best friends. She especially enjoyed Thanksgiving and Christmas because she knew that all the family would be together at her house.

She is survived by sons Jimmy Armatys of Plantersville, Texas and Max Douglas Armatys of Bryan,Texas; daughter and son-in-law Jackie and Tony Watson of Navasota, Texas; grandchildren Justin and Bari Armatys, Ryan Armatys, Katelyn Armatys, Ashley Armatys and Steven Siracusa and great-grandchildren Colton Siracusa, Gussie, Payden, and Mykel Beth Armatys, and Jaybri and Briggs Mann.

Serving as pallbearers are Justin Armatys, Ryan Armatys, James Armatys, Steven Siracusa, Jesse Arnold and Ray Garza. Honorary bearers are Donald Busa, Carlton White, Tony Watson and Thomas Smith.

Mrs. Armatys was preceded in death by her parents; husband Max Mel Armatys; daughter Jacqueline Kay Armatys; amd siblings Oran Keyser, Jr., Roy Keyser, Robert Keyser, Anna Johnson, Ethel Hightower and Janie Phipps.

