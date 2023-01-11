BOBBIE HOWARD 1928 – 2023

Bobbie Howard passed away on January 2, 2023, in Houston, Texas, at the age of 94 surrounded by his family.

Bobbie was born to M.E. Howard and Jodie Nobles- Howard on August 19, 1928. He graduated from Navasota High School in 1946. He met his sweetheart Mary Guthrie in 1948 and married her on a military furlough in 1950. He enlisted in United States Air Force in 1949 where he served his country and fought during the Korean War. After being honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1952, Bobbie returned home to Navasota from Fairbanks, Alaska where he had been stationed, he rejoined his family residential painting business with his father and cousins. (I still think it was because of all the Alaskan mosquitos he always said were so big they could snatch you and fly you to Canada before anyone knew you were gone.)

Being from Grimes County, Bobbie was an avid hunter and fisherman which lead him to attend the Texas Game and Fish Commission game warden academy and in 1959 he moved his family to Port Neches, Texas where he served the state of Texas proudly until 1967. Bobbie worked for Gulf Oil as head of security until he moved his family back to Navasota in 1979 to be closer to his elderly mother, Jodie until she passed in 2001.

Bobbie and his wife Mary lived together on their little slice of heaven just outside of town where he made the best barbeque known to man until she passed in 2012, but he stayed on. It was after all, according to him, better than any place he’d ever been, and he’d seen plenty. His travels and work gave him many great stories to share and if you were able to hear them, you were lucky. And, yes, the fish were in fact all that big.

Bobbie was preceded in death by his first son Larry; sister, Annabelle; brother, Malcom; mother, Jodie; wife, Mary; second son, Robert, and his sister Helen.

He leaves behind a daughter Sandra; grandchildren, Heather, Mistelle, Jason, and Jennifer; great-grandchildren, Layna, Bailey, Tristin, and Damien; as well as his great-great-grandchildren, Xavier, Paisleigh, Carson, and Giovanni.

A celebration of life will be held at his home away from home, Caroll’s Giant Burger, 713 N LaSalle St, Navasota, TX, 77868, where he spent most afternoons curmudgeon-ing with his buddies on Saturday, January 14, 2023, friends and family welcome.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made in his honor to the Disabled American Veterans organization. www.dav.org