SUSAN CLEORA KLINE 1949 – 2024
Published 3 days ago
Last updated 3 days ago
BOBBIE JEAN (WILLIS) FREEMAN 1937 – 2024

October 09, 2024 - 00:00
Obituaries
Bobbie Jean (Willis) Freeman was born May 13, 1937 to Bob and Viola (McLewis) Willis in Anderson, Texas.

Bobbie passed away Friday, September 27, 2024, at the age of 87. She is preceded in death by her parents and two sisters. Bobbie is survived by her daughter Lalita Collins and her husband Raymond, and one grandson, Jaden Collins.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, October 2, 2024 at Greater First Baptist Church in Anderson, Texas.

Express condolences at CallawayJones.com

