BRENDA SUE DIEHL 1951 – 2025

Brenda Sue Diehl, 73, of Plantersville, passed away on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at her residence surrounded by her loved ones. Visitation with family and friends was held Wednesday, August 6, 2025, from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. at Nobles Funeral Chapel with a rosary immediately following at 6:30 p.m. with a dinner served at The Western Steakhouse. Funeral Mass services was held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 7, 2025, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Plantersville. Rite of Committal immediately followed in St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery with Father Edward Kucera, Jr. as the celebrant. Arrangements were under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Brenda was born to both Lawrence David Smith and Dolores Ann Adler Smith on December 25, 1951, in Brenham, Texas. She graduated from Navasota ISD. Brenda met and later married Thomas Edward Diehl, Sr. and to this union two children were born: Thomas Jr. “Sport” and Marcy Ellis. She enjoyed spending quality time with family and friends, to know Brenda was to love her because she never met a stranger.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence Smith and Dolores Smith Luthe; husband, Thomas Diehl, Sr.; son, Thomas “Sport” Diehl, Jr.; daughter, Marcy Ellis; son-in-law, Ronald Canatella; and brother, Jimmy Smith; and her fur babies, Laramie and Tucker.

Left to cherish her memories are siblings, Peggy Welch, Terri Smith, Connie Lebeck, Troy Smith, Daren Smith, and Keith Smith; stepbrothers, Michael Smith and Barney Luthe Jr.; stepsisters, Rebecca Carraway and Brena Clay and host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Serving as pallbearers are Billy Lebeck, Robert “Bobby” Cote, Doug Day, Colby Pyle, Larry Diehl, and Rodney Yorek.