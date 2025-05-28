Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Coles accused of setting parent’s home on fire
Next article
Chamber welcomes Friends of the Navasota Public Library

CARL EDWARD CHANEY 1936 – 2025

May 28, 2025 - 06:26
Posted in:
Obituaries
Article Image Alt Text

Carl Edward Chaney, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on May 20, 2025, in Bryan, Texas. Born on July 25, 1936, in Bastrop, Texas, Carl lived a life full of purpose and determination.  Growing up in Iola, Carl attended Iola High School, where he cultivated the determination and ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2025