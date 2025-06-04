CAROLYN BUSSE 1949 – 2025

Carolyn Busse, age 75 of Navasota TX, passed away peacefully at home on May 24, 2025. Visitation was Thursday, May 29, 2025, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Nobles Funeral Chapel in Navasota. Funeral services were 10 a.m. Friday, May 30, 2025, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Navasota with Rev. Matthias Dinger officiated. Interment followed in Oakland Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Carolyn was born on September 24, 1949, in Brenham, TX, as the second child to Willie Vollert and Gladys Klehm Vollert. She grew up on a farm in Chappell Hill, TX, where she enjoyed the animals. She picked cotton and also worked at her daddy’s service station from a very young age.

Carolyn learned to sew at an early age and enjoyed making clothes for everyone. She attended Brenham High School and later married Ray Busse on March 19, 1988. Carolyn always had a strong work ethic throughout her life; she retired from Trinity Industries after 28 years of dedicated service. Friends always described her as a bubbly person. She never met a stranger or a pair of shoes she didn’t like! Carolyn enjoyed working in her flower beds, plants, music, dancing and watching the birds and squirrels. She also loved going to the casinos, as long as she won!

Carolyn was a beloved wife, mother, Memaw, daughter, sister and aunt. She is survived by her husband, Ray Busse; her daughters, Sherry Coronado of College Station and Terri Faver of Corpus Christi; her stepchildren, Justin Busse (Gennie) of College Station, James Scott Busse (Nicole) of New Waverly and Danny East (Lisa) of Huntsville; her grandchildren, Keis and Major Coronado; Ashley, W.L., Christian and Cole Buckmaster; Ashton, Allen and Philip Busse; Kaden, Keegan, Brilee and Weston Busse; Layla McGuire (Dalton); her brothers Willie Jr. and Darrell Vollert, her sister Shirley Scheibe (Richard), her brother-in-law Edwin Grahmann, 3 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Gladys Vollert and her sister, Maryann Grahmann.

A special thank you to Acara Hospice, especially Christina Moreno, for the wonderful care they provided to Carolyn and her family and also to Sabrina Mock for the same.

For those that desire, memorial contributions may be made to Acara Hospice, 601 Graham Rd, College Station, TX 77845.