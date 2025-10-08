CAROLYN KOLBASINSKI 1956 – 2025

Mrs. Carolyn Ann Floyd Kolbasinski, 69, of Plantersville, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her four daughters, family, and friends on the evening of Monday, September 29, 2025.

A gathering of family and friends will take place Thursday, October 2, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home. Funeral services were held 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 3, at Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Hejl officiating. Interment followed in the Smith-Floyd Cemetery in Plantersville.

Serving as pallbearers are Carolyn’s grandchildren: Ross, Raelyn, Daylen, Drew, Khloe, Lucy, and Ralph.

Carolyn was born on March 21, 1956, to Ralph and Genevieve (Phillips) Floyd of Plantersville at Navasota General Hospital. She was the youngest of three daughters welcomed into the Floyd family. As a young girl, Carolyn moved with her parents and sisters—Marie, Shirley, and herself—to Houston, where her father took a job with Fleming Companies. She began her education in first grade at Alamo Elementary School in north Houston. After a few years, the family returned to Plantersville, where they built their forever home. Carolyn continued her schooling at Anderson-Shiro CISD.

In 1978, Carolyn married Ronnie C. Kolbasinski of Carlos, Texas, and lovingly welcomed two bonus daughters, Regenia (10) and Dana (7). In 1980, they welcomed their first daughter together, Trevena, and the following year, their second daughter, Joleana, completed their family. Carolyn was a devoted homemaker for many years before beginning her career in food service at ASCISD in 1993.In 2010, Carolyn’s eldest sister, Marie, introduced her to what would become her true calling—home health care. Over the next 13 years, Carolyn dedicated herself to caring for the elderly in the Grimes County area. Her calm, nurturing presence made a profound impact on the lives she touched. She ensured that each person she cared for felt loved, safe, and valued, particularly during their end-of-life journey. She was especially honored to provide care for her sister Marie until her passing in 2019.

Beyond her work, Carolyn’s greatest joy was her grandchildren. She never missed a chance to attend a sporting event, Grandparents’ Day, birthday party, graduation, or wedding—until illness made it too difficult for her to leave home. She was always proud to brag about her grand-children’s successes to everyone she cared for in her home health care work. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Genevieve Floyd; the father of her children, Ronnie C. Kolbasinski; her eldest sister, Marie Floyd Tomkivits; brothers-in-law, Lester Tomkivits and Danny Godfrey; niece, Danielle Godfrey; great-niece, Jordan Craig; and great-great-niece, Noelle Tomkivits.

She is survived by her daughters, Trevena Rogers, Joleana Kolbasinski (Andell Charles), Regenia Johnson (Robin), and Dana Wagner (Darrell); her sister, Shirley Godfrey; and her beloved grandchildren: Ross Johnson (Mattie), Raelyn Norvell (Cameron), Daylen Taylor (Hunter), Drew Wagner, Khloe Rogers, Lucy Kolbasinski, and Ralph Kwiatkowski. She is also survived by a large extended family of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends.