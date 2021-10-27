Casey Lynn Fuqua, 38, of Anderson, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at her home. Visitation with family and friends was held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 21, at Nobles Funeral Chapel. A celebration of her life was 3:00 p.m. Friday, October 22, also at the funeral home followed by interment in Erwin Cemetery. Dominque Lowery officiated.

Casey was born in Bryan, Texas on March 16, 1983 to Scott and Brenda (Zimmerman) Fuqua. She married Heather Nicole Hatch on December 16, 2015 and the couple resided in Anderson with their son, Weston. Casey loved animals and began managing a local ranch in 2019 and along with Heather, the two worked side by side with over 40 animals.

Her pride and joy was the race truck that she and her dad were building. She named the truck “Bullet Proof.” The couple enjoyed going to the races at any opportunity and enjoyed spending time together as a family. She was a much loved daughter, proud parent, best friend and devoted spouse.

Casey is survived by her wife, Heather Nicole Fuqua; parents, Scott and Brenda Fuqua; son, Westin Dorsett; brother, Jeffrey Fuqua; aunts and uncles, David and Barbara Fuqua, Billie Ruth and William McNeil, Ken and Jeanne Zimmerman, Becky and Andy Strickland and Gary Zimmerman.

Serving as pallbearers are Westin Dorsett, Jeffrey F uqua, Peyton Gamblin, David Fuqua and Martin Solis and Jacob Bohannon.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Scott Fuqua, Jr.; grandparents, Perry and Bobbie Fuqua and Billy and Nellie Zimmerman; and aunts Cindy Janis and Sandra Zimmerman.

