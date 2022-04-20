CHARLES LEWIS HARRIS

Charles “Charlie” Lewis Harris was called home to our Lord on April 11, 2022 at the age of 84 in Conroe. He was born on February 28, 1938 to parents, Walter and Pauline (Rogers) Harris.

Born and raised in Nacogdoches, his parents owned Harris Wholesale Auto Supply & Machine Shop. Charlie’s father was also a company machinist designing machines for Bright Coop. Charlie’s hobbies growing up included fishing, riding horses, raising calves and chickens for 4-H and FFA, and helping his father restore old cars. He knew when he was ten years old that he wanted to be a livestock auctioneer.

After briefly attending Stephen F. Austin University, Charlie left to pursue his dream career. He went on to become one of the greatest auctioneers in Texas, working in just about every city on the state map. Charlie also helped organize the Texas Auctioneers Association serving as Secretary and Treasurer. In 1962 he helped begin the Montgomery County Fair Jr. Livestock Auction and worked for the organization from 1962 - 2002. During those years he sold livestock animals for local youth resulting in record sales.

After auctioneering for many years, Charlie decided to get his Real Estate License and continued auctioneering in Navasota until a few years before his death. He proved you are never too old to go after what you want and try something new. He enjoyed a career as a livestock auctioneer for almost 60 years.

Charlie was a quiet, kind man who would do anything for his friends and family. He leaves behind his loving wife of 39 years, Brenda (Denn) Harris; his daughters, Robin Dwyer (Michael), Holly Rodriguez, Wendy Bowman (Dale), and Lacey New (Devin); twelve grandchildren, Tanner (Tori), Carly, Brad, Cole, Cade, Trey, Tatum, Walter, Emma, Georgia, Addison, Charlotte; one great grandson, Lincoln; as well as other family members and countless friends.

A funeral service was held 2:00 p.m., April 15, 2022, at McNutt Funeral Home in Conroe with visitation at 1:00 p.m. Burial followed with a funeral procession to New Cemetery in Montgomery.