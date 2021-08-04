Mr. Charles M. Whatley, 91, of Waller (formerly of Navasota), passed away Saturday, July 31 at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in College Station. Visitation with family and friends will be held from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 7, at Nobles Funeral Chapel with a celebration of his life beginning immediately afterward at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Richard Mayerhoff will officiate. Interment will follow in Pool Cemetery in Richards. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Charles was born January 31, 1930 in Conroe, Texas to Houston and Irene (Williams) Whatley. He was one of five children. Charles completed high school, his undergraduate studies and then pursued his Masters degree in education. He then joined the U. S. Air Force and proudly served his country. It was while Charles was stationed in England that he met and married Mary Wentworth on December 26, 1953. The couple had two sons and a daughter together.

Charles would spend the next 37 years as a coach, Assistant Principal, Principal and Superintendent in the Richards and Navasota school districts and then finally retiring from the Magnolia School District as Assistant Superintendent. His love for sports continued throughout his life, as a participant, coach and avid fan. His vegetable garden was something that was a source of enjoyment, as was his vast collection of arrowheads and stamps.

He is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Mary Whatley; sons, Francis Whatley (partner Katherine Green) and Anthony Wayne Whatley; daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Don Karnes; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great, great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers are Willum Jeffcoat, Matthew Whatley, Donald Karnes, Randy Siebe and Chris Corley.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Houston and Phillip Whatley and sisters Betty Blair and Barbara Collier.

