Charles Norman Wilson, 85, of Singleton, died January 1, 2021 at home with his family.

Charles was born in Iola, TX to Mack and Leona Wilson. He served 4 years in the Air Force then went on to graduate from Texas A&M University, and help them design the cyclotron there at the University. Charles loved science, history and electronics. Later in life he also helped his 4 sons establish their own businesses. Charles is the smartest man I know.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Mack &Leona Wilson; son, Kevin Wilson; and great granddaughter Jayden.

Charles is survived by his wife, of 65 years, Jan Wilson; son, Chuck and wife Michele; son, Shawn Wilson; son, Chris and wife Teresa Wilson; Jason Morris; 9 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and 1 great great granddaughter.

The family wishes to thank Traditions Health and Hospice.

Arrangements are in the care of Callaway-Jones.

Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at the Singleton Church. Graveside Services will be immediately after at 2:00 p.m., at the Singleton Cemetery. Pastor Floyd Hoke of Huntsville will officiate.

Express condolences at CallawayJones.com