Christopher “Chris” Lerma, 32, of Millican passed away Sunday August 22, at the UC San Diego Health Hospital in San Diego, California. He passed away peacefully with his mother Pamela Cantu at his side.

A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the Millican Community Center in Millican, Texas for his family and friends. Tommy Garza will Officiate.

Chris was born January 4, 1989 to Pamela Cantu and to Rolando Lerma.

Chris proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from February 2008 to August 2011. He lived his life for his son, Christopher Lorenzo Lerma. His other interests were working out, hiking and helping others.

Chris is survived by his mother and step-father,

Pamela and Ernest Cantu; father and step mother, Rolando and Susie Lerma; brothers, Rolando Lerma, EJ Cantu and Ryan King; step-brother, Jesse Cantu; step-sisters, Kristina Roan and husband Jorge and Leah Lewis; grandparents, James and Sherry Fridel, Steve and Karen Edwards and Robert and Mary Lerma; step grandparents Ernest, Jr and Flora Cantu; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.